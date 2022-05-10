© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

News

Sheriff: Alabama inmate, jailer were prepared for a shootout

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published May 10, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT
Dave Wedding
Timothy D. Easley/AP
/
FR43398 AP
Vandenburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding holds up a photo of captured Alabama escapee Casey White during a press conference at the Vandenburgh County Sheriff's Office in Evansville, In., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

The escaped inmate from Alabama caught in Indiana was prepared for a shootout according to authorities.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said Casey White and Vicky White were carrying four handguns, an AR-15 rifle and $29,000 in cash.

The pair had run from authorities for over a week after former jail officer Vicky helped Casey escape while he awaited trial for capital murder.

Casey surrendered to authorities who said he showed no remorse over Vickey's death after it appeared she mortally wounded herself with one of the guns. A coroner will make the final determination of whether or not Vicky shot herself.

