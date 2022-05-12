Unknowns remain following the arraignment of recaptured Alabama inmate

Investigators are dealing with questions following the death of an Alabama corrections officer and the capture of an escape inmate. Vicky White reportedly sold her house to finance their escape plan which ended in a car crash in Indiana. The incident is leaving Lauderdale County Rick Singleton spoke with reporters shortly after the manhunt ended. He wondering openly about trust among his staff. Vicky White was assistant director of corrections for the county. Singleton says written policies can only go so far in heading off problems…

“And, what in the world, provoked her, prompted her to pull a stunt like this, I don’t know… I don’t know if we’ll ever know,” Singleton speculated on Tuesday. “As a leader, you have to have people in place in these key positions, like she was in, that you have confidence in, and you have trust in.”

Vicky White was found mortally wounded with a gun in her hand after she and Casey White crashed their vehicle following a chase with U.S. Marshals in Indiana. Lawmen say the two were armed with four handguns and an AR-15 rifle and were ready for an apparent shootout. Sheriff Singleton says people like Vicky White win their positions by earning trust…

And, when they violate that trust, I don’t know how you can predict that. We had the policy. A policy is a piece of paper. It can prevent anything. A policy is there for me, as a leader, to take disciplinary action, when a policy is violated. I can’t predict when someone is going to violate a policy”

Alabama inmate Casey White waived extradition from Indiana. During his arraignment, he was charged with escape in the first degree, in addition to the capital murder charges he was facing when and Vicky White fled the county jail.

