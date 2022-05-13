Alabama man apparently linked to 1988 murder through DNA evidence

Prosecutors say a 74-year-old Alabama man is linked to the 1988 killing of an 11-year-old girl in Massachusetts. The apparent break in the more than thirty year old cold case came through DNA evidence. Marvin McClendon, jr. is being held without bail after a not guilty plea to a murder charge in connection with the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay The action was entered on his behalf during the hearing in Lawrence District Court. Tremblay was from Salem, New Hampshire. She was found in a Lawrence trainyard in September of 1988, the day after she was reported missing. Trembley had been stabbed and her body had been over by a train. Prosecutors say the McClendon was doing carpentry work in Massachusetts at the time of Tremblay’s death, and that investigators tracked the suspect to his home in Breman, Alabama last week. McClendon pleaded not guilty to a charge of first degree murder. The AP left a message seeking comment with his attorney.