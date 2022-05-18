January sixth commission unlikely to call Donald Trump for testimony. Alabama’s Mo Brooks remains under subpoena.

U.S. House investigators appear unlikely to call former President Donald Trump to testify before to testify about his role in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson is the Democratic chairman of the nine-member panel investigating the attack. He says they don't expect to call Trump, whose supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. Thompson says the panel hasn't made any final decisions. “But there's no feeling among the committee to call him as a witness at this point,” he told reporters. The January 6th panel plans to hold public hearings in June.

APR reported earlier that The January 6th Committee's decision to subpoena Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks, GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, and three other sitting members of Congress over the insurrection at the Capitol is considered stunning. Published reports describe it as unprecedented as the deadly riot itself. The action may open a new era of acrimony and distrust among lawmakers. Brooks, McCarthy, and the three other Republican lawmakers were served subpoenas today, after the action was announced yesterday. It's unclear if they will comply. The outcome is certain to reverberate beyond the immediate investigation of Donald Trump's efforts to overturn Joe Biden's election victory. The Committee first asked Brooks, and House members Andy Biggs of Arizona and Ronny Jackson of Texas to testify voluntarily about their involvement in the effort to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss. The panel is asking for testimony about their involvement in meetings at the White House, direct conversations with Trump as well as the planning and coordination of rallies on and before the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol. Republicans vow to use the same subpoena power to go after Democrats if they win House control in the midterm election. Brooks describe the subpoena as a ploy to interfere with his campaign for the U.S. Senate.