College football player marketing money prompts terse exchange

“We’re done!” That’s the response of Texas A & M head football coach Jimbo Fisher following comments from Alabama’s Nick Saban. The subject was the impact of what’s called “name, image, and likeness” dollars on college athletic recruiting. “NIL,” as it’s known, is a new opportunity for young athletes to earn money off their “name, image, or likeness.” The practice prompted Saban to call out certain college football programs for using these dollars to attract players.

The national championship winning coach of the Crimson Tide called out Texas A&M, saying the school was "buying" players with name, image and likeness deals (NIL.). The Aggies signed the top recruiting class in the country earlier this year. Saban also mentioned Jackson State and Miami as schools that have used NIL deals to lure players. His comments were made before an audience in Birmingham. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders responded by calling Saban's comments about a $1 million NIL deal for a highly touted recruit a lie. Saban said Alabama players earned more than $3 million from sponsorship and endorsement deals "the right way."

That prompted Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher to fire back at Alabama coach Nick Saban. Fisher called Saban a "narcissist" and said his comments about the Aggies are "despicable." Saban called out Texas A&M earlier this week, suggesting the school essentially bought top recruits through endorsement deals.

Fisher says he did not take a call from Saban and declared: "We're done."

The Texas A & M coach also holds the distinction of being the first of Saban’s former assistant coaches to defeat Alabama. The Aggies beat the Tide last October 41-38 on a last second field goal.

