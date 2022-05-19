© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

News

College football player marketing money prompts terse exchange

By Pat Duggins
Published May 19, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT
Athlete Compensation Football
AP
/
AP
FILE - At left, Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to the sideline during the first half of Alabama's NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. At right, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher reacts to an official's call during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher called Nick Saban a “narcissist” Thursday, May 19, 2022. after the Alabama coach made “despicable” comments about the Aggies using name, image and likeness deals to land their top-ranked recruiting classes. Saban called out Texas A&M on Wednesday night for “buying” players. (AP Photo/File)

“We’re done!” That’s the response of Texas A & M head football coach Jimbo Fisher following comments from Alabama’s Nick Saban. The subject was the impact of what’s called “name, image, and likeness” dollars on college athletic recruiting. “NIL,” as it’s known, is a new opportunity for young athletes to earn money off their “name, image, or likeness.” The practice prompted Saban to call out certain college football programs for using these dollars to attract players.

The national championship winning coach of the Crimson Tide called out Texas A&M, saying the school was "buying" players with name, image and likeness deals (NIL.). The Aggies signed the top recruiting class in the country earlier this year. Saban also mentioned Jackson State and Miami as schools that have used NIL deals to lure players. His comments were made before an audience in Birmingham. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders responded by calling Saban's comments about a $1 million NIL deal for a highly touted recruit a lie. Saban said Alabama players earned more than $3 million from sponsorship and endorsement deals "the right way."

That prompted Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher to fire back at Alabama coach Nick Saban. Fisher called Saban a "narcissist" and said his comments about the Aggies are "despicable." Saban called out Texas A&M earlier this week, suggesting the school essentially bought top recruits through endorsement deals.

Fisher says he did not take a call from Saban and declared: "We're done."

The Texas A & M coach also holds the distinction of being the first of Saban’s former assistant coaches to defeat Alabama. The Aggies beat the Tide last October 41-38 on a last second field goal.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
