© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHIL is currently at 10% power. Crews are working to restore it to full power.
News

Alabama jobless rate reported at all-time low

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published May 21, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT
career-3478983_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

Alabama's unemployment rate has dropped to an all-time low of 2.8%. The state says the rate in April was down slightly from a month earlier and well below the national rate. The preliminary, seasonally adjusted rate was 0.1% better than the rate in March. And it compares favorably to the U.S. jobless rate of 3.6% for April. Shelby County in metro Birmingham had the state's lowest unemployment rate at 1.4%, followed by Marshall County at 1.5%. Wilcox County in rural west Alabama was worst in the state at just under 8%.

Governor Kay Ivey, who’s running for re-election, issued a press release to tout the results. The governor’s office noted how total private weekly wages increased in April to $990.46, a new record high. The numbers also represent an increase of $21.12 from April of the previous year. The leisure and hospitality sector’s weekly wages also reportedly set a new record high, increasing from $382.92 in April 2021 to $411.31 this month. That increase represented a yearly increase of $28.39.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate