News

Kevin McCarthy escalates standoff with January 6th panel over Alabama’s Mo Brooks, others

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published May 27, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., center, accompanied by Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., center left, walks to the House chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Washington, for vote on a stopgap spending bill. As a potentially catastrophic hurricane takes aim at the Carolinas, Congress is trying to head off a legislative disaster that could lead to a partial government shutdown weeks before the November elections. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is making clear that he will defy a subpoena he received from the House committee investigating the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The defiance will escalate a standoff with the panel over his testimony, and that of Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks who’s in a runoff to be the Republican nominee to replace Richard Shelby in the U.S. Senate. The committee now will have to decide whether it will enforce its actions. The panel is looking to wrap up its investigation and prepare for public hearings in early June. It is unclear if members will refer the lawmakers to the House ethics committee or explore taking the unprecedented step of filing contempt of Congress charges against sitting members of its chamber.

The January 6th committee's decision to subpoena McCarthy, Brooks, and three other sitting GOP members of Congress is considered remarkable. The action was taken to prompt testimony over the insurrection at the Capitol, which is regarded as unprecedented as the deadly riot itself. It opens a new era of acrimony and distrust among lawmakers. The outcome is certain to reverberate beyond the immediate investigation of Donald Trump's efforts to overturn Joe Biden's election victory. Republicans vow to use the same tools to go after Democrats, if they win House control in the midterm election.

Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
