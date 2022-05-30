© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHIL is currently at 10% power. Crews are working to restore it to full power.
News

Alabama gears up for an above average Hurricane season.

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published May 30, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT
Hurricane Outlook
AP
/
NOAA
FILE - This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Sam, center right, in the Atlantic Ocean, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at 3:20 p.m. ET. On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, federal meteorologists say the Atlantic should expect another extra busy hurricane season in 2022. Tuesday's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Atlantic hurricane season forecast calls for 14 to 21 named storms, with six to 10 becoming hurricanes. (NOAA via AP, File)

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season starts on Wednesday. Forecasters are predicting an above average number of storms this year with up to six becoming major hurricanes. Weather watchers point to higher than normal temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean as one sign of an active season. Jason Beaman is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mobile. He says a hurricane plan is always a good thing to have in mind before a storm hits.

“You want the same kind of preparations as if…a risk of tornados. So, it’s always give to have that…some sort of plan of action to be ready to go when the time comes,” said Beaman.

Tropical Storm Claudette was blamed for causing two deaths in Tuscaloosa County last year. A father and son were killed when the system knocked a tree over onto their residence. Beaman says even inland cities like Montgomery, Tuscaloosa, and Birmingham should be guard for storms which can cause destruction as they move in from the Gulf.

“We have definitely seen…especially some of our faster moving storms, Hurricane Zeta in 2020…caused significant damage across Central Alabama, well inland from where it made landfall. So, those winds can carry several hundred miles inland.”

Beaman compares a hurricane plan to the kind of preparations Alabamians make for tornado season. That includes an evacuation plan if storm forces residents to head to safer ground.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate