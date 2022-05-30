WHO: Mystery pediatric liver cases including Alabama, Europe now stands at 650.

The World Health Organization now lists a series of pediatric hepatitis cases, starting in Alabama, Great Britain, and Denmark, a “moderate global risk” with 650 cases in 33 countries. That number may rise by 99, once the additional cases are confirmed. Of the 650 cases, the WHO says nearly sixty percent were in Europe, with thirty four percent in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. More than two hundred more pending and probable cases were reported from the United States.

APR reported previously on how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working with the Alabama Department of Public Health to investigate nine cases of pediatric hepatitis. The illness is hitting children from one to six years old. Health officials say the children were previously healthy and two required liver transplants. The affected children had liver injury and *adenovirus infections. Those viruses can cause cold-like symptoms, fever, sore throat, bronchitis, pneumonia, diarrhea, and pink eye. Hepatitis causes inflammation of the liver and is often related to viral infections. Adenovirus, which is a common pathogen found in children, has been detected in more than half of the recent cases. Earlier this month, the CDC issued advice regarding testing for adenovirus in children as a possible reason for recent pediatric hepatitis cases around the world.