Alabama inmate support program to get renewed grant from the NFL

An Alabama nonprofit is among the groups to receive money from the National Football League’s Inspire Change program. Alabama Appleseed operates offices in Montgomery and Birmingham to provide legal services for people sentenced to life imprisonment for crimes other than murder. The group wants to expand its “fresh start” effort to keep newly freed inmates from reoffending. Alabama Appleseed says its recidivism rate is zero percent. This organization is one of twenty one groups to have grants renewed by the National Football League. The NFL is spending six and a half million dollars during this year’s Inspire Change program.

A release from the League says Inspire Change showcases the collaborative efforts of players, clubs, and the league to create positive change in communities across the country. Since 2017, the NFL family has provided more than $244 million to 37 national grant partners and hundreds of grassroots organizations across the country, nearing its 10-year, $250 million commitment to social justice efforts. This includes more than 1,800 Inspire Change matching grants provided by the NFL Foundation to current NFL players and Legends for nonprofits of their choice to help reduce barriers to opportunity.

The 21 renewed grants were recently approved by the Player-Owner Social Justice Working Group, which is comprised of a 10-member panel of players, legends and team owners. Grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations creating measurable change across the four pillars of Inspire Change, which include education, economic advancement, police-community relations and criminal justice reform.