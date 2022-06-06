© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Lawyers reveal potential defense in Alabama jailer escape

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published June 6, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT
This image provided by the U.S. Marshals Service on Sunday shows part of a wanted poster for Casey White.
AP
This image provided by the U.S. Marshals Service on Sunday shows part of a wanted poster for Casey White.

Casey White's lawyers have revealed the potential defense for his escape from an Alabama prison that led to a nationwide manhunt.

Attorneys are arguing that Casey was in the "care and custody" of jail official Vicky White when the two of them escaped to Evansville, Indiana. He was arrested after the two were caught and Vicky took her own life.

Authorities say it appears the two had a "jailhouse romance" while Casey was awaiting trial on a capital murder charge. The defense claims were included in a request to change the location of that trial.

