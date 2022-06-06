Lawyers reveal potential defense in Alabama jailer escape

Casey White's lawyers have revealed the potential defense for his escape from an Alabama prison that led to a nationwide manhunt.

Attorneys are arguing that Casey was in the "care and custody" of jail official Vicky White when the two of them escaped to Evansville, Indiana. He was arrested after the two were caught and Vicky took her own life.

Authorities say it appears the two had a "jailhouse romance" while Casey was awaiting trial on a capital murder charge. The defense claims were included in a request to change the location of that trial.