© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Once dumped by Trump, Brooks seeks his endorsement again

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published June 7, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT
Election 2022 Alabama Senate
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
FILE - Mo Brooks speaks to supporters at his watch party for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senator of Alabama at the Huntsville Botanical Gardens, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Huntsville, Ala. Brooks is asking former President Donald Trump to back him once again in Alabama's Senate race, a request that comes two months after a feud caused Trump to revoke his endorsement of the congressman. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

In the midst of a runoff, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks looking to get back into President Donald Trump's favor as he fights to become Alabama's next Senator.

Trump pulled his initial endorsement two months ago after voicing his support last year.

Brooks released a statement on Twitter Sunday asking "MAGA Nation" to help plead his case to the former president and called himself the "Trump candidate" in the Senate race.

Brooks will face Katie Britt in a runoff election on June 21 to decide the GOP nomination to replace Sen. Richard Shelby when he retires.

News
Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Caroline Vincent
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate