Once dumped by Trump, Brooks seeks his endorsement again

In the midst of a runoff, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks looking to get back into President Donald Trump's favor as he fights to become Alabama's next Senator.

Trump pulled his initial endorsement two months ago after voicing his support last year.

Brooks released a statement on Twitter Sunday asking "MAGA Nation" to help plead his case to the former president and called himself the "Trump candidate" in the Senate race.

MAGA Nation, here is my story. Join me in asking President Trump to #ReEndorseMo so that we can send a message to Mitch McConnell by sending a real America First conservative to the Senate on June 21. pic.twitter.com/ceVHruhHYA — Mo Brooks (@MoBrooks) June 5, 2022

Brooks will face Katie Britt in a runoff election on June 21 to decide the GOP nomination to replace Sen. Richard Shelby when he retires.