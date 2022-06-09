Alabama student fishermen “go for the gold”

Two Alabama college students are fishing for a national title. Anglers Clent Blackwood and Bryar Chambers study at Wallace State Community College. The pair are looking to win big at the Bassmaster College Series. They were declared national champions at the Boat US National Championship hosted in Florence last month. Blackwood says it is an honor to compete, and he hopes he and Chambers make their mark again this week.

“In my own personal opinion this is the biggest college trail there is,” said Blackwood. “At Bassmaster, their national championship gives you a chance to compete as a pro. It’s the pinnacle of college fishing. As far as the school goes, it helps put somebody on the map. That would be great to see Wallace’s fishing team excel.”

Blackwood and Bryar head to compete at the national collegiate level in Michigan. Blackwood says he felt uneasy leaving practice on Wednesday afternoon. He says their chances are up in the air.

“I’m feeling really unsure about it. We’ve had a really tough practice this week,” Blackwood recalled. “We found a few stuff that we caught fish off of and soon as we caught one we’d leave it alone. So, we really don’t know what’s there. We know there’s fish there and we know how to get there. It all just depends on how big they are when we get there.”

If Blackwood and Chambers qualify, they will head to South Carolina to compete in the Bassmaster National Championship in September.