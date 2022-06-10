Ex-Alabama quarterback enters plea in domestic violence case

Tennessee officials say former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker is entering what prosecutors called a "best interest" plea. The deal is in response to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment after an arrest in January on a felony domestic violence charge. A spokesman for the Nashville prosecutor's office says Barker’s plea arrangement means he did not admit guilt but agreed that the state had enough evidence to prove its case. An arrest affidavit said Barker attempted to hit two people with a vehicle in January, but missed. The affidavit said Barker and the victim were married but separated. Barker is married to country music singer Sara Evans.

APR previously reported Barker’s arrest affidavit says the former quarterback and sports radio host allegedly drove vehicle in reverse at a high rate of speed in an attempt to hit the victim and another person in another car. Barker was released from a Nashville jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The former college star player led Alabama to the national championship in 1993. The Crimson Tide’s victory over the Miami Hurricanes for title was considered a psychological boost for the team. It was the first college football national championship since the death of legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant in 1983.