Former Alabama football stars may be playing for new owners soon.

Alabama Public Radio | By Joshua LeBerte
Published June 12, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT
Broncos Football
David Zalubowski/AP
/
AP
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy takes part in drills at the NFL football team's voluntary minicamp, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Two former star players of the Alabama Crimson Tide reportedly have a new team owner. The Denver Broncos begins its mini training camp this week. But, the big news appears to be the pending sale of the team to the Walton-Penner investment group. That means former Alabama players Kareem Jackson and Jerry Jeudy may soon be working for the heir to the WalMart store chain. The buyers in the pending deal are led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner. The terms of the sale weren't immediately disclosed, but the winning bid was reportedly over $4.5 billion dollars. That would be the most expensive deal for a sports franchise anywhere in the world. It surpasses the sale last month of European soccer club Chelsea to an American-led consortium for just $3 billion. Walton said Black businesswoman Mellody Hobson, co-CEO of Ariel Investments, has agreed to join the ownership group. The chairman of the board of Starbucks and a manager at JP Morgan Chase are also involved. The over four and half billion dollar deal has to be finalized by the NFL before it goes into effect. Cornerback Kareem Jackson was part of Alabama Coach Nick Saban’s first national championship team in 2010. Running back Jerry Jeudy helped the Tide win another title in 2018.

News
Joshua LeBerte
Joshua LeBerte is a news intern for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Joshua LeBerte
