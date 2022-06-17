Birmingham Civil Rights Institute to host day-long jubilee on Saturday

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is kicking this weekend off with a day-long jubilee in commemoration of Juneteenth.

The jubilee is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the institute. Festivities include a film screening, authors workshop and a photo exhibit in salute to the Negro League. The National Hook-Up of Black Women will facilitate children's activities like face painting, read alongs, dance, drumming and yoga.

There are several features new to this year’s jubilee celebration.

Education technology company Ed Farm partnered with BCRI’s archivists to launch a mobile app. The app, known as The Movement, describes Birmingham’s history through visual narratives and self-guided tours that take users through the institute, civil rights districts and neighborhood landmarks.

Three genealogy classes will be open to all community members looking to trace back their family’s history. Classes were offered last year but only to members.

This year’s jubilee theme is Backyard Boogie. Marketing Manager Gina Mallisham said backyards like churches were meaningful spaces for Black Alabamians during the civil rights movement.

“A lot of strength and cultural celebration is harnessed in our backyards,” Mallisham said. “We’re excited that Lady Woo from V-94.9 is going to be on the main stage hosting and bringing some of the best live performers that our area has to offer. We plan to boogie in our backyard and celebrate Black culture and the endurance of the Black community.”

Mallisham said she believes this event strengthens the community of Birmingham through dialogue and awareness.

“I think it positively impacts the city every single year,” Mallisham said. “Not just because we are able to bring folks together in a celebration of Black culture and make it an opportunity to take a walk through the Birmingham Civil Rights story with us. But a lot happened here in Birmingham. All of that is directly because of the things that happened in 1865.”

Event admission is free. Parking and food truck vending are first come first serve while supplies last. The two streets surrounding the campus will be blocked for food trucks and event activities.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday on June 19 that recognizes and honors the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans in the United States. It was announced as a national holiday just last year.