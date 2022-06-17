Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt in church shooting; suspect detained

Two people are dead and one is injured after a 71-year-old man shot them at a potluck held at a Birmingham church, police said.

The suspect has not been identified but Cpt. Shane Ware said he was an occasional attendee of services at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills.

Prosecutors are preparing warrants to charge the suspect with capital murder. Ware said the shooter killed an 84-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman. The wounded victim is an 84-year-old woman.

Ware said a person in the room of the shooting eventually restrained the gunman and held him until police arrived.