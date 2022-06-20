Annual camp promotes welding, electrical fields for women

The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce and Calhoun Community College held a hands-on camp that promotes the welding and electrical fields to high school women in Alabama.

The 16h Summer Welding and Electrical Technology Camp took place in the aerospace building on Calhoun Decatur's campus and was aimed to get more young women interested in welding and electrical work.

Instructor Ben Maples said he has seen more women enter the electrical workforce in recent years because of their skills with the detailed work the field requires.

