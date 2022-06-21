Primary runoff elections held in Alabama

Alabamians will once again head to the polls today.

The party nominations for five statewide office and one congressional seat are on the ballot in today’s primary runoff election. Alabama's Republican primary for U.S. Senate is between Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks.

Democrats will field either Yolanda Flowers or state Sen. Malika Fortier as their candidate to go up against Republican incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in the November general election.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler and state Rep. Wes Allen are seeking the GOP nomination for secretary of state. With many Republicans embracing former President Donald Trump’s false claims that fraud cost him the 2020 presidential election, both are campaigning on themes of tightening election security.