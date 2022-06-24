© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Abortion in Alabama: APR News

Alabama Public Radio
Published June 24, 2022
The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, which had provided legal protection of the federal right to abortion. Alabama Public Radio has been covering the decision and how it will affect the state.

Listed below are stories by APR about abortion access in Alabama:

U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Alabama’s “trigger law” may soon kick in

Bracing for the Roe v. Wade Decision

Forces for and against abortion along the Gulf coast await Supreme Court decision on Roe

Alabama abortion providers prepare for the worst, one week after U.S. Supreme Court draft decision on Roe V. Wade leaked

Alabama abortion providers do damage control after reports of leaked draft SCOTUS opinion

Alabama committee advances ban on abortion pill

Proposed abortion legislation could become strictest in state history

Pro-choice and pro-life advocates take aim at Alabama Heartbeat Act

Pro-choice supporters in Alabama already preparing for life "after Roe v. Wade"

Supreme Court's ruling in Mississippi case could affect abortion access in Alabama

Alabama House approves 'born alive' abortion bill

