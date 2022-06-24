U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Alabama’s “trigger law” likely to kick in

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Alabama’s “trigger law” likely to kick in

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years. The decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. Friday's outcome overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. APR previously reported on the issue by speaking with Robin Marty, director of operations at Alabama Women's Center Tuscaloosa. She says she doesn’t think the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade will be the ultimate end to abortion services.

“I have always said that I did not expect abortion to ever be completely illegal in the United States, simply because of the fact that conservatives need it far too much to be able to get reelected,” Marty said.

Marty said there’s a political aspect to consider around abortion, which could mean even more changes following the possible fall of the Roe decision.

“I also think that when we are at a point where abortion is completely illegal, that probably means that all of the voter suppression tactics have failed because, or have succeeded because voter suppression is a reproductive justice issue. When you limit who can vote, how many people can get out to the polls, that's how you're able to gerrymander,” Marty said. “That's how you're able to get a United States where we have three Supreme court justices that were put into their seats by a president that didn't win a popular election. So, the more that you see the right pushing to end all abortion it's because they think they don't need it. And if they think they don't need it, it's because they think they figured out how to win elections, even if they don't have the most votes.”

The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump. The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito.