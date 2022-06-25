© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio will be carrying NPR News for the rest of the day. Classical music will return on Monday.
News

Abortion is now officially illegal in Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published June 25, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT
Abortion Religious Divide
Allen G. Breed/AP
/
AP
Head nurse Francia Webb talks to a client about abortion options at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Monday, March 14, 2022. Webb says her experience suffering a miscarriage at five months has given her "a testimony" that she can share with clients considering ending a pregnancy. "By working here, I feel like it's like a blessing. Because I can minister and talk to people in all different kinds of ways, other than just abortion." (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

A Montgomery federal judge lifted an injunction against Alabama’s 2019 Human Life Protection Act, officially making abortions a felony in the state. Judge Myron Thompson order states that the legal argument against Alabama’s ban no longer exists following action by the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the Roe Versus Wade decision that gave constitutional protections to women seeking end their pregnancies. Robin Marty is director of operations at the West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa. She says she was taken by surprise by the SCOTUS action against Roe.

“I was at home, not thinking that I had to be at the clinic,” Marty said. “We had to go into the immediate actions that we have, knowing that the State of Alabama has a pre-Roe ban that they can now enforce on us.”

Marty says the high court has other rulings to announce, so she expected the Roe decision to come later. The world had been tipped off as to how the conservative majority was leaning when a draft opinion was leaked to the press. Still, Marty says the Friday announcement was jarring.

“I was not expecting it all, I assumed that because normally the Supreme Court will hold their absolute biggest cases until the very end, and we know, there are eight more cases to come down, it was very unusual.”

Alabama Congressman Gary Palmer praised the Supreme Court’s action to strike down a woman’s right to choose, calling the decision a way to “protect countless unborn Americans.” The Alabama Human Life Protection Act bans all abortions, except for those where the life of the mother is in danger. The measure has no protections for women who are victims of rape or incest.

Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
