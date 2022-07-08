Local softball standout to compete in hometown World Games

The World Games are underway in Birmingham after a year-long delay due to COVID-19. The competition was originally scheduled for July of last year. That date was moved to this year after the Olympic Games were delayed.

Haylie McCleney is on the USA Softball team. She is the first Alabama-born athlete to compete at the Olympics in that sport, and won silver last year. McCleney says she’s excited to finally perform in front of friends and family at the World Games.

"Looking in the stands and seeing my parents, after them not being able to come to Tokyo, it’s gonna mean a lot to me," she said. "I’m just really excited to be at the Hoover Met. I grew up watching Baron’s games there, so just being there is gonna be really special."

McCleney is a native of the city of Morris and said getting to play in front of her home community allows her to show young Alabamians that they can do anything.

"Softball in the state has been so big for so long. Being a hometown kid that actually grew up here and got to play ball at Alabama I just think it’s an honor of the upmost for me," she said. "Being able to show kids you can be from a small town, 2000 people, you can play this game and you can play at the highest level."

The USA team plays tomorrow at 9 p.m. at the Hoover Met.