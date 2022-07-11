© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

News

Women's center reopens in Tuscaloosa after Roe v. Wade ruling

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published July 11, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
abortion clinic

The abortion clinic that used to do 50 percent of the procedures in Alabama is re-opening its doors today.

The West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa was shut down shortly after last month’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that ended Roe v. Wade. Alabama also enacted its Human Life Protection Act that made abortions a felony in the state.

Director of Operations Robin Marty said another concern are patients who try to end pregnancies on their own.

“People who come to our clinic struggle just to get across the state to get an abortion," she said. "There’s no way they’re going to make it to Illinois, or to New York, or to D.C., or whatever they need to go to get a legal abortion. So, they will do things on their own to end that pregnancy.”

The Tuscaloosa clinic wants to provide emergency contraception.

“There needs to be a safe place for people can go, where they see if they’ve done that, to be able to ask questions, and not worry about being surveilled and potentially investigated for doing their own abortion,” Marty said.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
