Inmate charged with murder of jail official during escape

An Alabama inmate who escaped and caused a nationwide manhunt is now being charged with murder.

Casey White has been accused of shooting and causing the death of Vicky White who helped him escape from jail. The indictment was announced Tuesday by Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly.

The pair were on the run when they were caught in Indiana. Casey White was captured and at the time authorities said that Vicky White had shot herself in the head. The defense for Casey White said he will plead not guilty.