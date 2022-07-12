© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Inmate charged with murder of jail official during escape

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published July 12, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT
Officials said Casey White and Vicky White are in custody.

An Alabama inmate who escaped and caused a nationwide manhunt is now being charged with murder.

Casey White has been accused of shooting and causing the death of Vicky White who helped him escape from jail. The indictment was announced Tuesday by Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly.

The pair were on the run when they were caught in Indiana. Casey White was captured and at the time authorities said that Vicky White had shot herself in the head. The defense for Casey White said he will plead not guilty.

