Registration for an alligator possession tag in Alabama closes July 13

Alabama hunters still have time to register for an alligator possession tag.

Applications must be submitted to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources by July 13 at 8 a.m.

Hunters will be randomly drawn to win one of 260 tags among five Alabama hunting zones. The raffle also takes place on July 13. Hunters may register for more than one hunting zone. Because the raffle is done electronically, hunters may win more than one tag. However, hunters can only receive one tag. The second tag will receive an alternate winner.

Unlike deer and rabbit season, alligator hunting is a limited practice.

Marianne Gauldin is a Conservation Outreach Coordinator for the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division. Gauldin said hunting is regulated so the species can continue to maintain itself and thrive.

“The reason why hunting is different for this species compared to the other species is because the population will only support a limited amount of hunting,” Gauldin said. “The goal is not to eradicate the alligator. Alligators are welcomed as a natural part of Alabama’s fauna.”

Alabama was the first state to issue protection for the American alligator back in 1938. In 1967, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service placed it on the endangered species list. Although it was removed from this list decades later, the American alligator remains a protected species in the state.

Gauldin said alligator hunting is still a practice many hunters remain interested in. She said if hunting remains regulated, the state can protect its ecosystems and still offer hunters a food source.

“The rebound in populations of the American alligator in Alabama is an amazing conservation success story,” Gauldin said. “Wildlife resources are renewable. If they’re managed properly, they will maintain themselves and allow the animals to thrive at healthy levels in their environment and also enable humans to utilize the resource.”

Hunting dates vary by zone.

In the Lake Eufaula Zone, the season begins on Aug. 19 at sunset and ends on Oct. 3 at sunrise. Some zones such as the West Central Zone only hold hunting dates in August.

Once a hunter is out in the wild, they may only catch one alligator. They cannot catch and release their gator once it is caught.

Hunters can find more information hunting zone dates and hunting rules and regulations on www.outdooralabama.com.