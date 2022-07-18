Madison County Chamber to host career fair for job seeking residents

Madison County Chamber is hosting its ReLaunch Career Fair for those in need of work.

The fair is on Monday from 4-6 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jemison High School in Huntsville. The fair is open to anyone unemployed, underemployed or just looking to change careers. Job seekers may attend the event on either day for free. No registration is required.

Claire Aiello is the Vice President of Communications for the chamber. Aiello said this fair is a convenient way for Madison County residents to kick start their career.

“We do have low unemployment up in this area, and we’re fortunate to have that,” Aiello said. “But we know that there are many in our community who are still not in the workforce. There are very capable people. We want to help them find a better opportunity for themselves and for their families. You’re going to find a lot of companies under one roof. You can talk to 30 companies within an hour or two.”

At least 36 companies will attend. Employers had until July 13 to register and secure a booth. Industries featured include healthcare, construction, transportation, lumber, food service, manufacturing and other small businesses.

Although this fair is catered to job seekers looking for employment, Aiello said the event opens the door for employers and job seekers alike.

“This is the kind of work that is incredibly rewarding,” Aiello said. “When you see lots of people walking in looking for a new opportunity and right through the doors you have lots of employers who need their talent. This is what we’re here for: to help our community find jobs and to help these companies stay successful and find talent. It’s incredibly rewarding seeing somebody go up to a company and walk out with a job.”

Job seekers will receive a pamphlet that includes a list of businesses and where they are located at the event. Event coordinators will also attend to help guests feel comfortable before interviewing employers.

Aiello recommends all job seekers dress for success. This may be a suit and tie or dress or something simple like a collared shirt and pants with a belt.

Residents are also encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume. This is not required.

The Huntsville Madison County Public Library is offering classes for job seekers to prepare for interviews and prime their resumes. District Six Commissioner Violet Edwards will also offer her office for resume priming and interview practice.

Above all else, Aiello recommends everyone to be themselves.

“Come ready to look them in the eye and have a conversation,” she said. “It’s OK if you do not have experience in that line of work. Many companies are there, and they are willing to train you. If you’re willing to work and show up on time and be there as an engaged employee, they are willing to work with you and get you up to speed.”

