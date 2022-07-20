© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Environmental group plans suit over coal ash in Mobile Delta

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published July 20, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT
Mobile River
Wikimedia

An environmental group is taking legal action against Alabama Power Co.

The Southern Environmental Law Center announced Wednesday that it is suing the power company on behalf of the Mobile Baykeeper over plans to leave millions of pounds of coal ash near a riverside within the Mobile-Tensaw Delta.

The group is asking regulators to force the company to take more steps to prevent the spill from its Plant Barry near the Mobile River.

Environmentalist argue that the plan doesn't meet regulations and could contaminate the wilderness area north of Mobile.

News
Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Caroline Vincent
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate