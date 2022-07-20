Environmental group plans suit over coal ash in Mobile Delta

An environmental group is taking legal action against Alabama Power Co.

The Southern Environmental Law Center announced Wednesday that it is suing the power company on behalf of the Mobile Baykeeper over plans to leave millions of pounds of coal ash near a riverside within the Mobile-Tensaw Delta.

The group is asking regulators to force the company to take more steps to prevent the spill from its Plant Barry near the Mobile River.

Environmentalist argue that the plan doesn't meet regulations and could contaminate the wilderness area north of Mobile.