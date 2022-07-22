Job fair to offer opportunities for mental health professionals

North Alabama residents looking to work in the mental health field have an opportunity this week.

WellStone is hosting a job fair today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its main campus on Memorial Parkway.

Program managers will be there to conduct interviews and hold job offerings for certain positions. They range from entry level behavioral and residential aids to professional and managerial positions. Positions are open for both campuses in Huntsville and Cullman. Hiring managers will attend the fair and may even offer job openings on the spot.

Paula Steele is the Director of Emergency Services. Steele said the goal is to supply residents with jobs at a time when many are unemployed or working from home.

“Our goal is to be open 24/7, 365 to assist individuals just like if they were going to go to an emergency room. But we can’t do that without staff. We are seeing more and more need for mental health services. The demand is so high.”

Steele said WellStone is the perfect place for those looking to empower and serve others.

“WellStone is really a dynamic place to work. We have so many different positions working with individuals from age 3 all the way to geriatrics and end of life. There’s a broad spectrum of opportunity. There’s room for growth. WellStone also has a really good benefit package.”

WellStone is the largest mental health service provider in North Alabama with sixty-six different programs.

