© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Hyundai responds to reports of child labor at Alabama plant

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published July 23, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
2019 Hyundai Accent, 2019 hyundai accent
David Zalubowski/AP
/
AP
FILE - An unsold 2019 Accent sedan sits at a Hyundai dealership in Littleton, Colo. on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Korean automaker Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars because the seat belts can explode and injure vehicle occupants. The recall, which expands and replaces three previous recalls, includes 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras and 2021-2022 Elantra HEVs, or hybrid electric vehicles. Owners will be able to take their recalled vehicles to dealerships where the seat belt pretensioners will be fit with a cap at no cost. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Korean automaker Hyundai says it’s unaware of any evidence of child labor being used at its Alabama parts subsidiary. Smart Alabama is a unit of the Korean automaker. Reuters reported on Friday that the company employed immigrant workers as young as twelve years old. The story cited family members of three underage workers, as well as police, and former and current workers of the factory. The Smart facility supplies parts to Hyundai’s assembly plant in Montgomery, which produces the Santa Fe and Tucson SUVs, and Elantra sedan. The factory denied knowingly employing any underage workers. Hyundai sent a written response to Bloomberg news, saying it doesn’t tolerate illegal employment practices at any of its plants or subsidiaries. The reports came to light following the disappearance of a Guatemalan child in Alabama back in February. The youngster was later found safe in Georgia.

Tags

News HyundaiHyundai plantHyundai Motor Manufacturing AlabamaChild Safetychild welfareAlabamaauto industryauto travelauto exportsAlabama auto industry
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate