News

Former Alabama football star diagnosed with leukemia

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published July 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT
John Metchie III
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
FILE - Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game, on Oct. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Houston Texans rookie wide receiver announced Sunday, July 24, 2022, that he has been diagnosed with a form of leukemia. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III says he has a form of leukemia. The former player for the Alabama Crimson Tide used this Texans' Twitter account to announce he is getting treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia. Metchie wrote that he expects to make a recovery at a later point in time and his form of cancer is the most curable type. He says he is unlikely to play football this season. Metchie went forty fourth in the first round of this year's NFL draft. During his time at Alabama, he had ninety six receptions for over a thousand yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Crimson Tide. Metchie tore his ACL in the SEC Championship game last fall and was in the middle of rehab from his knee surgery before Sunday’s diagnosis.

Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
