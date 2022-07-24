Former Alabama football star diagnosed with leukemia

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III says he has a form of leukemia. The former player for the Alabama Crimson Tide used this Texans' Twitter account to announce he is getting treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia. Metchie wrote that he expects to make a recovery at a later point in time and his form of cancer is the most curable type. He says he is unlikely to play football this season. Metchie went forty fourth in the first round of this year's NFL draft. During his time at Alabama, he had ninety six receptions for over a thousand yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Crimson Tide. Metchie tore his ACL in the SEC Championship game last fall and was in the middle of rehab from his knee surgery before Sunday’s diagnosis.