© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Restaurant Week brings discounts to Birmingham foodies

Alabama Public Radio | By Joshua LeBerte
Published July 26, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
restaurant-1284351_1920.jpg
Pixabay

Birmingham residents can visit local restaurants at a discount price this week.

The Magic City’s Restaurant Week runs through Saturday. Forty eateries will offer special menus at a fixed price ranging from $5 to $50. Residents only have to visit a participating restaurant and ask for the Restaurant Week menu.

Organizer Audrey Pannell says this week is a great opportunity for food venues to earn back what they lost during the pandemic.

“In the past, Birmingham Restaurant Week participants usually see a sales increase of at least 50% from a non-Restaurant Week week," she said. "Our goal is to support our local restaurants. Birmingham has a huge food scene; we’ve been nationally award winning. We’re really here to promote our local restaurants and make sure they succeed.”

Restaurant week organizers are also partnering with sponsors to help local chefs bounce back from the impact of COVID-19.

“It’s not easy to own a restaurant especially during COVID. They have struggled to come back from that and then facing staffing shortages, inflation and shortages with ingredients that they might have," Pannell said. "We really try to meet them where they are. Part of Restaurant Week is partnering with important sponsors that can overall help them long-term.”

One partner is Sysco Foods. That company is helping restaurant owners develop their menus and offers pre-cut ingredients to owners low on staff.

News
Joshua LeBerte
Joshua LeBerte is a news intern for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Joshua LeBerte
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate