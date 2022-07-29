© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

News

Small town hosting inaugural fishing camp

Alabama Public Radio | By Joshua LeBerte
Published July 29, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
bass-fishing-g806962441_640.jpg
Pixabay
/

The small city of Uniontown has its first-ever fishing camp tomorrow.

The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division will host the event. It is located on Elnora Drive off Highway 183. The event is a partnership with local outreach group C.H.O.I.C.E. and Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Participants will learn how to fish and what they need to fish in any of Perry County’s public or private ponds.

Emefa Butler is the founder of C.H.O.I.C.E. Butler says the event is a rare opportunity for Uniontown, a city with just under 2,200 residents.

“I truly hope that the community will show up. The main reason is oftentimes there’s not a lot of activities that happen in our town. Ideally, we want people to show up to show the Alabama Wildlife and Fishery Division one that we appreciate them and two that we want this to be an ongoing thing.”

Butler says this event is one for the whole family.

“What we’re really encouraging is family outreach [and] family involvement. Oftentimes as a community organization, we see where there’s events for the child and then the parents go back home. This is an opportunity for the family including those who serve as mentors within our organization.”

Pre-registration is encouraged. Listeners can call C.H.O.I.C.E. at (334) 231-7019 to register.

Joshua LeBerte
Joshua LeBerte is a news intern for Alabama Public Radio.
