Alabama Power customers to pay more

Alabama Power customers will pay a higher monthly bill starting this month. Monthly rates will increase roughly six dollars due to the rising cost of fuel. Customers struggling to pay their bill can visit Alabama Power’s website and chat with the Customer Support Center. Customers can also help their fellow neighbors by donating to Project SHARE. That’s an Alabama Power project that helps people who can’t afford their power bill. Communications Specialist Anthony Cook says the price adjustment is inevitable and must be done.

“These are fuel prices that are impacting the economy around the world,” said Cook. “This is the type of adjustment you’ve seen in the increase in the cost of groceries, clothing [and] all the products that have to be delivered by carrier. Everything–the price of everything–has increased. We have to make that same type of adjustment.” Bill rates typically go up or down due to the price of gasoline and other economic shifts. Cook adds the current price rate is not fixed and subject to change.

“This increase is lower than the current rate of inflation,” said Cook. “We are still, even with gas prices dropping currently, well over a dollar more than we were two years ago in terms of fuel prices. As the economy shifts, as the cost of gasoline changes, we’ll continue to monitor that. As we’re able, we’ll adjust accordingly.” Alabama Power also offers additional tips on how to save money on its website.