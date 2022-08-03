NLRB: Mine workers to pay Alabama coal company over $13M

An Alabama coal company could receive $13.3 million from the United Mine Workers of America after members have been on strike for more than a year.

The National Labor Relations Board says Warrior Met Coal Mining is owed the money for costs including increased security, damage repair ad lost revenues from unmined coal. The board said individuals are due almost $30,000 primarily for damage to vehicles.

The union says it plans to fight the assessment by the relations board and called it an "outrageous" decision.

More than 1,000 workers went on strike against the Alabama-based company on April 1, 2021.