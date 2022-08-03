© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

NLRB: Mine workers to pay Alabama coal company over $13M

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published August 3, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT
Mine Strike Alabama
Mary Altaffer/AP
/
AP
FILE - Members and supporters of the of the United Mine Workers of America demonstrate outside BlackRock headquarters on Nov. 4, 2021, in New York. A federal oversight board ordered the United Mine Workers of America on July 22, 2022, to pay more than $13 million in compensation to an Alabama coal company where members have been on strike for more than a year, a ruling the union said Wednesday, Aug. 3, it would challenge. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

An Alabama coal company could receive $13.3 million from the United Mine Workers of America after members have been on strike for more than a year.

The National Labor Relations Board says Warrior Met Coal Mining is owed the money for costs including increased security, damage repair ad lost revenues from unmined coal. The board said individuals are due almost $30,000 primarily for damage to vehicles.

The union says it plans to fight the assessment by the relations board and called it an "outrageous" decision.

More than 1,000 workers went on strike against the Alabama-based company on April 1, 2021.

Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
