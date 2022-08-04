Gulf Shores event to draw local and visiting families to beaches

Residents and tourists in Gulf Shores will take part an annual tradition this week.

The city’s S’mores on the Shore event is tonight at Gulf Place. It starts at 6 p.m. with no admission fee. Visitors receive a free s’mores packet while supplies last. The Gulf Shores Fire Department will light and monitor fires on the beach. The city reports anywhere from 500 to 800 s’mores packets are used during this event.

Brigette Reynolds is the Events Manager for the city and said this event is like something out of a movie.

“It’s nostalgic. It’s something that most people have seen but not participated in, gathering around a fire, cooking a smore, we have people bring picnic food out there," she said. "You don’t want to miss out on our beautiful white beaches with the Gulf in the background, a nice breeze and an opportunity to meet other families.”

The event will end once fires or s'more supplies run out. Reynolds said it is typically a two-hour event.

She said this event is a great opportunity for socializing and connecting with other families, residents and tourists alike.

“This is one of the events that the city truly enjoys supporting and providing. It’s very community-minded at a time of year where a lot of the local residents can enjoy it and we still have some tourists," Reynolds said. "It’s a well-rounded, very simple, memorable thing. If you get a chance, you really don’t want to miss out on it.”

The event will also feature a live DJ and a balloon artist will blow balloons for every child to enjoy.