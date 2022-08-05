Huntsville agency pushes for pet adoption this weekend

Huntsville and Madison County residents can take home a pet at a cheaper price this weekend.

Huntsville Animal Services is encouraging residents to adopt not shop with its latest summer promotion. The agency is waiving most adult dog and cat adoption fees through Saturday. About 75 animals have their adoption fees waived already. This promotion is part of the shelter’s Adoption League of Heroes Campaign.

Director Karen Hill Sheppard says adoption season is sluggish in the summer months and many animals still need their forever home.

“Summers we do tend to get almost all of our cats in. Nationwide right now, there does seem to be more intakes," she said. "There's been some reports that in June and July across the United States shelter intakes are up 6%, which doesn't seem like a lot, but it's already bad and so it adds a little bit more.”

She said the campaign gives residents an opportunity to save an animal’s life.

“We want people to adopt, not shop. We want to encourage people to get homeless pets instead of purchasing from a breeder," she said. "Shelters and rescue organizations need adopters desperately every day of the year. It helps save those animals' lives.”

Huntsville Animal Services has been rescuing animals since 2012. Residents can find adoptable pets on the city of Huntsville’s website.