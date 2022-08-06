© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

News

Court challenge to Alabama transgender law injuction moves ahead

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published August 6, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT
A federal appeals court will hear arguments in November over Alabama's efforts to outlaw the use of gender-affirming medications to treat transgender minors. Alabama is asking a federal appeals court to lift an injunction and let it enforce a law that would make it a felony to give puberty blockers or hormones to transgender minors to help affirm their gender identity. The eleventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has tentatively set arguments in the case for the week of November 14 in Montgomery. Families and advocacy groups challenged the ban as an illegal intrusion into family and medical decisions. Alabama has maintained the ban is needed to protect children. APR news has covered this issue extensively. Click below to listen again.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
