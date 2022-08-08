© 2022 Alabama Public Radio


News

NIL becomes focus of new legislation

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published August 8, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
Two members of Congress are taking a look at money that college athletes are making through name, image, and likeness deals.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban is from West Virginia. He’s also friends with that state’s U.S. Senator Joe Machin. The Democratic lawmaker with working with Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville on a bill about name, image, and likeness deals. The practice is also known as NIL. The Senators say their staffs have already begun drafting legislation.

Leaders of the southeastern conference, which represents Alabama and Auburn, met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill during a lobbying trip back in May. Representatives of the PAC twelve also took part in those meetings.

Saban told reporters last month that NIL deals for Alabama players have generated over $3million.

Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
