© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Rental company accused of illegal evictions

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published August 8, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
keys-2251770_640.jpg
Pixabay
/

A companies that manages rental properties in Alabama is under scrutiny in Congress.

Ventron Management is one of three companies under Congressional scrutiny. The U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis says Ventron and the other companies evicted tenants while receiving millions of federal aid dollars.

Their actions are considered either illegal or questionable. Over 5,000 tenants were reportedly forced out between 2020 and 2021. Ventron allegedly evicted customers who had applied for federal rental assistance or who were only a month behind on their rent.

The Canadian company operates eight thousand apartments in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate