Rental company accused of illegal evictions

A companies that manages rental properties in Alabama is under scrutiny in Congress.

Ventron Management is one of three companies under Congressional scrutiny. The U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis says Ventron and the other companies evicted tenants while receiving millions of federal aid dollars.

Their actions are considered either illegal or questionable. Over 5,000 tenants were reportedly forced out between 2020 and 2021. Ventron allegedly evicted customers who had applied for federal rental assistance or who were only a month behind on their rent.

The Canadian company operates eight thousand apartments in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.