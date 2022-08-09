© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Alabama town disbands police department over racist text

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published August 9, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
iphone-388387_640.jpg
Pixabay
/

A small town in Alabama is disbanding its police department and firing the police chief after a racist text message was sent by a police officer.

Vincent Mayor James Latimore confirms that the chief of police and assistant chief have been dismissed.

Latimore said “appropriate action has been taken” against the officer alleged to have sent the racist text. However, he has not named the person or anyone involved.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has also condemned the two officers’ actions, and the city council voted to dissolve the department after the incident.

Vincent has a population of just under 2,000 people. It’s located in Shelby, St. Clair, and Talladega counties.

Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
