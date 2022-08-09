Court sets fall arguments on trans youth treatment ban

The State of Alabama will get its day in court over its transgender medication ban. The measure is currently under an injunction.

A federal appeals court will hear arguments over Alabama's efforts to outlaw the use of gender-affirming medications for transgender teenagers. The state is asking the appellate panel to lift an injunction.

The measure would make it a felony to give puberty blockers or hormones to transgender minors to help affirm their gender identity. Families and advocacy groups challenged the ban as an illegal intrusion into family and medical decisions. Alabama has maintained the ban is needed to protect children.

The Eleventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has tentatively set arguments in the case in Montgomery in mid November.