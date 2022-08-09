© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Court sets fall arguments on trans youth treatment ban

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published August 9, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
trans-sexuality-3554250_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

The State of Alabama will get its day in court over its transgender medication ban. The measure is currently under an injunction.

A federal appeals court will hear arguments over Alabama's efforts to outlaw the use of gender-affirming medications for transgender teenagers. The state is asking the appellate panel to lift an injunction.

The measure would make it a felony to give puberty blockers or hormones to transgender minors to help affirm their gender identity. Families and advocacy groups challenged the ban as an illegal intrusion into family and medical decisions. Alabama has maintained the ban is needed to protect children.

The Eleventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has tentatively set arguments in the case in Montgomery in mid November.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate