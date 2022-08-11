Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Price tag high for renaming Confederate Army bases, including Alabama’s

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published August 11, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT
Renaming Army Bases
Chris Seward/AP
/
FR27582 AP
FILE - Fort Bragg is seen on Feb. 3, 2022, in Fort Bragg, N.C. An independent commission said Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 that renaming nine U.S. Army posts that commemorate Confederate officers would cost $21 million. The name changes would lead to the rebranding of everything from welcome marquees and road signs to water towers and hospital doors. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

The price tag for renaming an Alabama army base is becoming clear. The federal Naming Commission is telling Congress that it will cost twenty one million dollars to rename Alabama’s Fort Rucker army base, along with other posts nationally. The panel issued a report on military assets tied to the Confederacy. Alabama’s base is named for Colonel Edmund Rucker. The twenty one million dollar price tag is based on replacing road signs to water towers to welcome marquees to hospital doors. The list also included three hundred recycling bins at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. The report is the latest step in a broader effort by the military to confront racial injustice following the police killing of George Floyd.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate