Price tag high for renaming Confederate Army bases, including Alabama’s

The price tag for renaming an Alabama army base is becoming clear. The federal Naming Commission is telling Congress that it will cost twenty one million dollars to rename Alabama’s Fort Rucker army base, along with other posts nationally. The panel issued a report on military assets tied to the Confederacy. Alabama’s base is named for Colonel Edmund Rucker. The twenty one million dollar price tag is based on replacing road signs to water towers to welcome marquees to hospital doors. The list also included three hundred recycling bins at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. The report is the latest step in a broader effort by the military to confront racial injustice following the police killing of George Floyd.