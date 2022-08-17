Digital Media Center
News

Tuscaloosa approves alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published August 17, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT
bama fans cropped.jpg
Pat Duggins
/

Fans of future Crimson Tide home football games may be able to have a beer with their hot dogs and popcorn. A vendor at Bryant Denny Stadium is asking local and state regulators for an alcohol license. A public hearing was held on the issue last night in Tuscaloosa. The issue was approved with one single “no” vote. However, the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board would also have to approve it. University of Alabama President Doctor Stuart Bell says it’s been an ongoing process.

“And we’re kind of late coming to this decision. I think, among the SEC schools, maybe one of the last to move in this direction. We’ve watched what’s happening at other SEC schools, and it’s been a positive experience.”

The SEC reportedly ended its ban on stadium wide alcohol sales in 2019. The NCAA, through a report, stated that alcohol related incidents surrounding college football games occurred less often once in-stadium sales were approved. Doctor Bell says the school is kind of late coming to the table to discuss this and it all comes down to experience fans get at sporting events.

“University of Alabama sports always have a great fan experience. And that’s what I think we’re talking about is, we’re talking about making a little bit better, is this a way to have that occur. I think that’s what operating on.”

If the approval process is completed and the answer of the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board is “yes,” fans may be able to buy alcohol at Bryant Denny Stadium in time for the season kick-off game against Utah State on September third.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
