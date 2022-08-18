Digital Media Center
News

Chris Stewart filling in for, not replacing, Tide legend Eli Gold

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published August 18, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT
The radio show "Hey Coach" will have a new fill-in host starting today.

Broadcaster Chris Stewart will temporarily take over for Eli Gold, the long-time voice of Alabama Football. Gold dealing with health issues and will not be on the show or calling games to start the fall. He’s been the play-by-play voice of the Crimson Tide since 1988.

Stewart says he wants to make sure people know he’s not replacing Gold.

“I am a fill-in. I am not a replacement. This is his job," Stewart said. "I’m simply doing it until he’s able to get back and able to do it himself, just as was the case for me when I had bypass surgery and then got an infection that kept me out.”

Stewart said he hopes to bring the energy when announcing football this fall.

“The same clarity, the same accuracy that Eli has always provided but with my own enthusiasm as someone who’s been a life-long Alabama fan. We have a job to do, to tell the story whether it’s good or bad." he said. "No one’s every told me you can’t be happy when things are going well for your team or disappointed when they’re not.”

Stewart has been Alabama's men's basketball play-by-play announcer for the past two decades. He’s also worked as the radio play-by-play voice for baseball since 2000.

News
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama.
