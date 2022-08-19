NAACP calls for resignation of GOP chairman over racist social media post

The NAACP is officially asking for resignation of the chairman of the Lawrence County Republican Party.

The Lawrence County Republican party used a picture on its Facebook page that includes imagery of the Ku Klux Klan. The local NAACP scheduled a press conference today to ask that chairman Shanon Terry resign over the racist post.

The Lawrence County GOP called the internet post a mistake and apologized over the incident. A party official told reporters the image was accidentally grabbed from a Google search for the GOP symbol.

The image originally appeared in a 2020 article in Mother Jones magazine about racism in the Republican Party. The photo depicts the GOP elephant mascot with its legs as the hoods of masked Klansmen.