Documentary highlights life of carnivorous plants in Alabama

The journalist credited with finding the slave ship Clotilda has a new documentary on a very different subject.

Ben Raines highlights our state’s natural diversity including meat eating plants. The program is called Carnivorous Kingdom. It’s a look at Alabama’s pitcher plant bogs. It was filmed over three years throughout the state.

Raines said this Alabama the way it was during the time of his grandparents.

“It’s an incredibly beautiful exciting landscape with this sort of life and death tension going on all the time in these bogs where the plants are the lions and the tigers eating everything," he said. "It’s really fascinating.”

Raines said Alabama is considered a hotspot for plants that eat plant and he tried to spotlight that part of the state’s ecosystem.

“I’m trying to help people fall in love with the Alabama I see, which is this natural place that is literally among the most diverse places on the planet and that’s one of the things this film makes the case for,” he said.

The documentary titled the Carnivorous Kingdom debuts tonight at the Saenger Theater in Mobile. The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. and it’s free to the public. There will be a question and answer session and a book signing.