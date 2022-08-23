Alabama Starbucks workers voting on unionization

Another Alabama Starbucks may vote to unionize.

The coffee shop in Scottsboro may join one in Birmingham to go union.

Mail-in ballots were sent out and the vote count is today. If the answer is yes, then staff members in the Jackson County Starbucks would join the Birmingham outlet which voted to go union in May of last year.

Union organizers in Scottsboro say workers have issues with their hours, which is a similar complaint at the Birmingham Starbucks. Company workers can reportedly earn benefits to go to college, but only if they are on the job for 240 hours over three consecutive months. Pro union organizers say staffers can’t get that much work.

Starbucks has not commented on the vote.