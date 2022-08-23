Digital Media Center
News

Alabama Starbucks workers voting on unionization

Alabama Public Radio | By Jolencia Jones
Published August 23, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
cafe-g1982d4ff9_640.jpg
Pixabay
/

Another Alabama Starbucks may vote to unionize.

The coffee shop in Scottsboro may join one in Birmingham to go union.

Mail-in ballots were sent out and the vote count is today. If the answer is yes, then staff members in the Jackson County Starbucks would join the Birmingham outlet which voted to go union in May of last year.

Union organizers in Scottsboro say workers have issues with their hours, which is a similar complaint at the Birmingham Starbucks. Company workers can reportedly earn benefits to go to college, but only if they are on the job for 240 hours over three consecutive months. Pro union organizers say staffers can’t get that much work.

Starbucks has not commented on the vote.

Jolencia Jones
Jolencia Jones is a student interns at Alabama Public Radio. During her first term in the APR newsroom, Jolencia has covered a lecture on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, and the local "Valentines for Veterans" effort, among other stories.
