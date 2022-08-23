COVID-19 guidelines adjusted for schools in Alabama

Alabama school kids are back in class and the state health department is adjusting its guidelines on COVID-19.

Quarantining and routine screenings are no longer recommended. The Centers for Disease Control still suggests face coverings, particularly for counties with high levels of COVID-19. That applies to almost every county in Alabama.

Dr. David Kimberlin studies pediatric diseases at UAB. He spoke to reporters before the new policy was announced. Kimberlin said parents can influence what precautions are taken in school.

“Parents should realize they have a voice here, and they can let their school superintendent and principals know that they would prefer that schools follow the science and the scientific and public health recommendations,” Kimberlin said.

He said everyone should exercise caution in a county listed with high levels of COVID.

“When you county is in red or orange, whether you’re in a school, or a bank, or a grocery store, whatever your business is, whatever your indoor activities are, everyone who’s vaccinated or not, boosted or not is supposed to wear a mask," Kimberlin said.

UAB reports there are more COVID cases appearing, but most of these illnesses include minor symptoms and haven’t required hospitalizations.