Gov. Ivey assures good health in first public appearance in three weeks

Governor Kay Ivey is trying to put to rest rumors that she’s in bad health.

Ivey made her first public appearance Monday in nearly three weeks. She told reporters she was in good health, but declined to say whether she had undergone any recent medical treatment.

Ivey toured a science and technology lab at a Montgomery elementary school. Her last public appearance was August 2 at a groundbreaking for a building materials company in Prattville. The gap between appearances fueled speculation about the 77-year-old governor’s health.

Ivey said she has a quote “clean bill of health.” Ivey also brushed aside questions about whether she had recently undergone medical treatment in a hospital.